T-Mobile CEO sheds light on major changes ahead to fix a ‘broken, arrogant industry’   

"We do them disruptive; we do them with disruptive partners. And then we work around them. We manage the social," Legere said.

Legere's goal is to have the entire industry move into the unlimited data for mobile, because in his view, the industry should be viewed from the perspective of unlimited.

However, Legere admitted that there major changes are still needed. The changes on his radar include new devices, 5G and how to serve customers in a new and different way.

"In a short period of time other companies are asking themselves, 'hey wait a minute, maybe there is a different way to engage our customers and employees.' And that is what I am. I am all about customers and employees," Legere said.

T-Mobile announced a 16 cent earnings beat Tuesday, from a 29-cent basis, and higher-than-expected revenue, up 23 percent year-over-year. It also had 1.2 million branded postpaid subscribers, its best number in four quarters.

