    Fast Money

    Traders bullish on the banks after Yellen comments

    People walk on stairs outside of the Bank of America Plaza tower in Los Angeles, California.
    Time to buy banks? 8 trades to make   

    The "Fast Money"focused on the financial sector after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at three possible rate hikes this year, coming as early as March.

    It would be "unwise" to put off raising interest rates, she said earlier Tuesday

    Trader Brian Kelly said he plans to stay in the banks. He said he likes the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund. Kelly said Yellen's remarks suggest that the Federal Reserve "will raise rates sooner, faster and more times than in the past."

    Trader Tim Seymour said he like Bank of America and Citigroup in the sector because they have the best operating leverage or ability to keep high gross margins in the current banking environment.

    Trader Dan Nathan said he likes JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Nathan said investment banks like Morgan Stanley are going to benefit from tax reform.

    Trader Guy Adami said he like Bank of America, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs because he expects the stock prices to continue on their run.

    Disclosures:

    GUY ADAMI

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    BRIAN KELLY

    Brian Kelly is long FCX, Bitcoin, SLV, XLF, HLF, UUP.

    DAN NATHAN

    Dan Nathan is long XLV March put spread, XLI Feb put spread, FXI Feb put spread.

    TIM SEYMOUR

    Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT.

    His firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLF
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...