Various associates of President Donald Trump, including members of his presidential campaign, had multiple contact with senior Russian intelligence officials before the U.S. election, according to the New York Times.
But the communications indicated no evidence that Trump's team was colluding with Moscow on influencing the election, the newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed American officials.
Still, the amount of contact worried American intelligence agencies as it occurred while Trump was praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Times said.
