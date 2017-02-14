"But let me put my vote in for the primacy of tax and regulatory reform - in particular a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 40 percent to 15 or 20 percent. This is the backbone of President Trump's growth policies. As such, business tax reform should come early, not late."

Anemic growth is what the rest of the world does. And I don't want us to be the rest of the world. I don't want us to be semi-socialists. I don't want the United States to have a value-added tax (VAT). I want us to be free-market capitalists, and I want all the growth that comes with that.

And just imagine an incentive-driven, free-market-capitalist economy where tax dollars collected are put to good use, not squandered. I'm not opposed to government-spending restraint at all. I would like to get rid of the Department of Labor. The Department of Commerce can go, too. I would like to cut all the waste, fraud, and abuse in Washington that's possible.

Incentive-based tax policy plus "drain the swamp" is an excellent model for the future of America.

But one of the keys to President Trump's economic success will be strong and clear guidance, and I'm not completely sure the president is receiving such solid advice right now. Someone needs to explain to the president the actual consequences of his fiscal plans. Cause-and-effect scenarios need to be mapped out, at least so there are no surprises down the road.

For instance, Trump is talking about lower trade gaps and a weaker dollar. Well, if his lower tax and regulatory policies go through and work as I believe they will, the reverse will occur. The dollar will strengthen and trade gaps will widen. Somebody needs to sit with the president and say, "Think about this. Here are some charts that show what happened in the past when across-the-board tax cuts and regulatory reforms were put in place."

History shows that growth-driven trade deficits are merely the flip-side of massive capital inflows from around the world. That's a good thing, not a bad one. Additionally, a strong and stable King Dollar will generate investment confidence at home and abroad and will also hold down inflation. Another good thing.

The first few weeks of the Trump administration have not been short of controversy. But they've also been filled with promise. The president is proving right out of the gate that he's both a man of his word and someone who gets things done.

But let me put my vote in for the primacy of tax and regulatory reform -- in particular a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 40 percent to 15 or 20 percent. This is the backbone of President Trump's growth policies. As such, business tax reform should come early, not late.

It would be best that it come in the first reconciliation bill this spring. Otherwise, if it comes late this year or next year, the 2017 economy and stock markets will disappoint as people postpone activity until they are certain of the lower tax rates and the rules that will accompany them.

The end of Obama's war on business cannot come fast enough. Neither can renewed economic growth. Early tax reform is the key.

Commentary by Larry Kudlow, a senior contributor at CNBC and economics editor of the National Review. Follow him on Twitter @Larry_Kudlow.





