Trump's hiring freeze hurts young veterans, who were already having trouble getting jobs

Brandon Smith left the Army in 2015. After a restaurant hosting job and a brief stint with UPS, he enrolled full-time in Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the first-in-the-nation cross-disciplinary institute to focus on veterans.



"I think a lot of the soldiers that go in the military don't have entirely what they need to tackle the workforce in the first place," Smith said. "I went in the military because I couldn't find the job I wanted, or I couldn't get the opportunity I wanted."

To complicate matters, President Donald Trump's federal hiring freeze may hit veterans hardest. It's a primary source of civilian employment post-service because of its preferential hiring practices toward veterans. A third of federal workers are veterans.



Companies that value the leadership and experience earned in the armed forces are working to make sure veterans have that same kind of training going into the civilian world.

JPMorgan Chase committed $22 million to fund Syracuse's Institute for Veterans, and within its company has dedicated a team to recruit, acclimate and retain veterans. The bank has hired 11,000 veterans in the past five years.



Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz also pledged $20 million to the endeavor through his family foundation. The coffee chain has hired 8,800 veterans and military spouses, and that number is slated to increase to 10,000 by next year.

But experts suggest that many employers have allowed their vigilance to lag when it comes to hiring vets. As U.S. forces withdraw from overseas conflicts, news coverage of military matters has softened, allowing national attention to lapse.

Hollywood has also shifted its focus away from broader military themes, with movies and television shows honing in on extremes, portraying veterans who are either heroes or victims suffering from PTSD, addiction or suicidal tendencies.



"A lot of people put me into a box, which is what a lot of veterans face when they go into the civilian world," said J.R. Martinez, one of the best-known veterans of the second Gulf War. "Once I started to deal with this feedback of people rejecting me, I then started to have to deal with the mental and emotional — then I became angry, developed resentment. … I'd earned the right for people to give me a shot, to give me a chance."