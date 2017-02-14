    BREAKING:  Watch: Fed Chair Janet Yellen testifies before Congress on state of the economy

    US Markets

    US stocks hold lower amid Janet Yellen's testimony

    U.S. equities traded slightly lower Tuesday as investors digested testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with Caterpillar contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, with real estatelagging. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.2 percent.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks that waiting too long to raise interest rates would be "unwise," given the rise in inflation and economic growth. Tuesday also marked the first time Yellen testifies following President Donald Trump's election.

    "It's going to be tricky for the Fed chair," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "I think she'll express some satisfaction about the economy. ... But she's going to be asked a lot of political questions."

    Economic data have broadly improved since Nov. 8, with sentiment and inflation metrics all ticking higher. The NFIB small business index, which measures small-business confidence, hit 105.9, the best read since December 2004.

    "As a prudent banker ... and if she listens to the message of the market since the election she should lay the March meeting clearly on the table for a rate hike," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

    However, market expectations for a rate hike next month were just 13.3 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Stocks in the U.S. have rallied sharply since Trump's election on hopes of lower corporate taxes, fiscal spending and deregulation. On Monday, the three large-cap indexes, along with the small-caps Russell 2000, hit record highs. Trump hinted last week that the administration will be releasing a "phenomenal" tax plan in the next two or three weeks.

    "the Fed has talked about three rate hikes for this year, but if they see fiscal stimulus coming down the hill, they might be forced to raise in March," said JPMorgan's Kelly. "There's a big wait-and-see attitude in terms of, do you pay for what the president promised through spending cuts or do you let the deficit grow."

    "I think there should be some nervousness in the market about that," he said.

    U.S. Treasurys traded lower, with the two-year note yield rising to 1.238 percent and the benchmark 10-year note yield holding around 2.472 percent.

    The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.058 and the yen around 114.10.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---



    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: AIG, TransUnion, Devon Energy, Express Scripts, Lending Club, Generac, Molson Coors Brewing

    10:00 a.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen before Senate Banking Committee

    1:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    1:15 p.m. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on crisis, recession, recovery

    Wednesday

    Earnings: PepsiCo, Applied Materials, Cisco, Kraft Heinz, Groupon, Marriott, Marathon Oil, CBS, Och-Ziff, Chemours, NetApp, Avis Budget, Kinross Gold

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    8:30 a.m. Empire State manufacturing

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    10:00 a.m. Fed Chair Yellen testifies before House Financial Services Committee on economy

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    12:45 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on economy

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Thursday

    Earnings: TransCanada, Wendy's, Time Inc, Avon, Alexion, GNC, Dean Foods, Cabela's, MGM Growth, PG&E, Con Ed, WebMD, Encana

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Building permits

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    Friday

    Earnings: Campbell Soup, Fluor, Bloomin' Brands, Deere, JM Smucker, Moody's, VF Corp, Allianz

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---