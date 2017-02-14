US stocks hold lower amid Janet Yellen's testimony

U.S. equities traded slightly lower Tuesday as investors digested testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with Caterpillar contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, with real estatelagging. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.2 percent.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks that waiting too long to raise interest rates would be "unwise," given the rise in inflation and economic growth. Tuesday also marked the first time Yellen testifies following President Donald Trump's election.

"It's going to be tricky for the Fed chair," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "I think she'll express some satisfaction about the economy. ... But she's going to be asked a lot of political questions."

Economic data have broadly improved since Nov. 8, with sentiment and inflation metrics all ticking higher. The NFIB small business index, which measures small-business confidence, hit 105.9, the best read since December 2004.

"As a prudent banker ... and if she listens to the message of the market since the election she should lay the March meeting clearly on the table for a rate hike," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

However, market expectations for a rate hike next month were just 13.3 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.