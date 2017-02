Wining and dining your loved one on February 14 in London's most exclusive restaurants is likely to involve saving the pennies and remembering to book the meal before Christmas.

The dining experiences range from top-end prices at Mayfair's finest eating establishments, to deluxe Champagne tasting sessions as well as the most luxurious chocolates for every dining couple to takeaway.

CNBC spoke to the top 10 Michelin-starred restaurants in London to discover what treats were on offer.