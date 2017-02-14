Wall Street eyes Yellen comments, data, earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower to flat open on Tuesday morning as traders eyed earnings, data and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, due to commence at 10:00 a.m. ET.

On the data front, the NFIB small business survey is due at 6:00 a.m. ET, with PPI set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front Discovery Communications, Dr. Pepper Snapple and T-Mobile US are among companies set to report before the bell. AIG, Express Scripts and LendingClub are among companies due to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.13 percent lower on Tuesday morning.