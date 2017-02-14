    BREAKING:  Watch: Fed Chair Janet Yellen testifies before Congress on state of the economy

    Watch: House Speaker Paul Ryan gives weekly briefing following Flynn resignation

    House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver his weekly briefing Tuesday morning following the overnight resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

    The Wisconsin Republican's press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. ET.

    Ryan will likely face questions about how Congress will deal with lingering concerns about Flynn's dealing with Russia, as well as about progress on the GOP's legislative agenda. Ryan has said Republicans will work toward at least partially repealing the Affordable Care Act before turning to tax reform and infrastructure plans.

