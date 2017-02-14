Watch: White House's Spicer speaks amid lingering questions about Flynn resignation

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House spokesman Sean Spicer will likely face a flurry of questions Tuesday about the events leading to National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation.

President Donald Trump's press secretary is set to give a briefing at about 1 p.m., ET.

Flynn stepped down Monday night following revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top White House officials about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Still, reports Monday raised questions surrounding what White House officials knew about Flynn's conversations and when. A senior official confirmed to NBC News part of a Washington Post report that then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the White House last month that Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail.

