In the past couple of weeks, I've come across a common transgression that illustrates the problem this sort of dual-relationship presents.

A financial advisor at one of the major, national firms had long had the vast majority of his clients in fee-based managed accounts. These accounts contained only publicly traded securities of mutual funds and exchange traded funds. The accounts were liquid and transparent and the advisor needed to hang on to these people in order to continue to receive his management fee.

At some point this advisor, for obvious reasons, convinced his clients to take several million dollars from their fee-based accounts and use that money to buy non-traded real estate investment trusts. In doing so, the money that was previously invested in liquid, transparent vehicles was subsequently placed in a partnership product where their money would be tied up for years.

As a result of these transactions, the advisor received hefty upfront commissions in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent of the money invested.

The investors in this situation undoubtedly approved these transactions, but they probably didn't realize that, somewhere along the way, their advisor essentially took off his fiduciary hat and put on his broker's hat. Once done, he was no longer required to position his clients' interests ahead of his own.

Are you, as an individual investor, concerned?

Another situation that I noticed in the past year was that of an independent advisory firm that often advertised the benefits of working with a fiduciary. This advisor was previously a licensed securities broker, but had to give up that license after he was barred from the industry for five years. This person established a new firm as a RIA and proceeded to market himself as a fiduciary.