Yellen testimony may send US stocks to more records, history shows

The S&P 500 may build upon Monday's record level this week as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provides her semiannual testimony before Congress on Tuesday, history shows. Bank stocks should do particularly well, the study shows.

Yellen will speak to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Using Kensho, CNBC PRO found what happens, on average, to the S&P 500, major sectors and other asset classes during the two trading days surrounding Yellen's past congressional testimony.

Here's the performance of the S&P 500, Treasurys, gold and the U.S. dollar index, on average, two days after her talk begins (so if you bought at the close of Monday's trading):