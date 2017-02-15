4 lessons you can learn from America’s first female self-made millionaire

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1879 on the same Louisiana plantation on which her parents had been enslaved. When she was just seven years old, her parents died, leaving Sarah an orphan who had to work in the cotton fields to survive.

She was abused by her brother-in-law, married at the age of 14, and had her first child by the time she was 18. Just two years after the birth of her daughter A'Lelia, Sarah's husband passed away, leaving her a single mother.

But as she put it, "I got my start by giving myself a start."

Sarah made a new life for herself and her daughter in St. Louis, where her brothers were barbers. In the 1890's, she began losing some of her hair, as many women do, and Sarah found that there was no product that addressed the issue. She experimented and tested and eventually formulated a scalp conditioning and healing product herself. She named it "Madam Walker's Wonderful Hair Grower."

"She became her own best walking advertisement. Other women saw how her hair was growing, they wanted some of the product," says A'Lelia Bundles, Walker's great-great-granddaughter and biographer.