6 ways young professionals can stay motivated between jobs

Millennial professionals change jobs about four times by the time they hit 32.

In fact, those roughly between the ages of 21 and 37 are the generation most likely to change jobs: 60 percent of them are currently open to the idea of leaving their current job to pursue new opportunities, according to a recent Gallup poll.

That's hardly surprising. Millennials entered the workforce during the financial crisis and face historically low wages that only recently have begun to shown signs of growth. Couple that with high student debt and employers who often prefer non-contract work arrangements and it's no wonder so many young professionals are moving around.

Tanai Milgram knows what it's like to be between jobs. The 24-year-old professional left her job with a New York online media start-up to pursue new career opportunities, but hasn't landed a full-time role yet.

Here are six strategies she's adopted for staying motivated while you look for a job:

1. Keep a daily schedule

It's easy to get distracted and lose focus on your job search without a schedule, Milgram says.

To keep organized, and to have events to look forward to, she starts every day by creating a schedule.

A typical day for her includes an early morning workout and several hours of applying to jobs and setting up informational interviews with people in her target industry. In the evenings, she works on personal projects or attends events.