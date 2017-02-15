VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

6 ways young professionals can stay motivated between jobs

692024681
Russ Rohde/Getty Images

Millennial professionals change jobs about four times by the time they hit 32.

In fact, those roughly between the ages of 21 and 37 are the generation most likely to change jobs: 60 percent of them are currently open to the idea of leaving their current job to pursue new opportunities, according to a recent Gallup poll.

That's hardly surprising. Millennials entered the workforce during the financial crisis and face historically low wages that only recently have begun to shown signs of growth. Couple that with high student debt and employers who often prefer non-contract work arrangements and it's no wonder so many young professionals are moving around.

Tanai Milgram knows what it's like to be between jobs. The 24-year-old professional left her job with a New York online media start-up to pursue new career opportunities, but hasn't landed a full-time role yet.

Here are six strategies she's adopted for staying motivated while you look for a job:

1. Keep a daily schedule

It's easy to get distracted and lose focus on your job search without a schedule, Milgram says.

To keep organized, and to have events to look forward to, she starts every day by creating a schedule.

A typical day for her includes an early morning workout and several hours of applying to jobs and setting up informational interviews with people in her target industry. In the evenings, she works on personal projects or attends events.

A post shared by Tanai Milgram (@tanaimilgram) on

2. Read inspirational books

"It's absolutely normal to have moments and days where you feel negative," Milgram writes in a blog post. "Thankfully, there are thousands of self-help books available that help to keep your spirits high and learn to be kind to yourself."

If you're looking for a book to read, check out some of the most famous business and leadership books or books on personal finance.

3. Get out more

Sitting at home all day will only make you feel isolated and prevent you from making connections that could help you on your job search, according to Milgram.

"It's extremely important when unemployed to stay busy," she says.

She makes a point to attend panels, meetups and gatherings at places like the Museum of Modern Art or at Daybreaker, a sober events club that hosts morning parties for professionals looking to get energized for the day.

Often, you'll meet interesting people at these events who can help you indirectly or directly in your job search.

When you encounter someone in a relevant field, Milgram suggests, ask them about their experiences and be ready to share your professional goals with them.

4. Tell everyone about your job search

When you're unemployed, you might feel ashamed, Milgram says. But telling other people about your job search is one of the best chances you have of finding employment.

"There is no time to be embarrassed or shy," Milgram says. "Tell your family, friends, Lyft drivers, classified groups on Facebook and Meetup groups that you are available for hire."

5. Start a new project

"Having a personal project is a great way to practice the skills you're looking to offer to employers," Milgram says. "Include the project on your social media accounts, personal website, and/or your resume."

Milgram, who enjoys making videos, working with food and volunteering, started an online video series called "Young Chef's Kitchen."

The project provides teens from low-income communities with cooking lessons from fine dining chefs in New York. She's added the project on her resume under volunteer experience and posts about it on her social media accounts.

A post shared by Tanai Milgram (@tanaimilgram) on

6. Write down your daily achievements

"When you don't get coffee with someone or hear back about a job application, it's easy to feel bad," Milgram says.

To avoid this, she makes time every evening to write down steps she's taken to better her personal and professional goals. If you organized your closet, write it down, she suggests. If you connected with an alumnus of your college in the industry you're interested in, write that down too.

Keeping an achievement list, she says, keeps you motivated.

Check out what one Google career coach recommends to figure out your career goals

Kickstart your new year with this visual trick
Kickstart your new year with this visual trick   


Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...