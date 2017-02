For each job posted to its platform, Glassdoor determines an estimated base salary by crunching the numbers from millions of salary reports. The jobs on this list pay wages that exceed the 2015 U.S. median income for non-family households, $33,805 — many of them by a lot.

"Every job that's open is money left on the table, in the form of lost productivity for employers and earnings in consumers' pockets," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist.

There are more than 55,000 of these roles open across the U.S., and the salaries of those open jobs total more than $3.5 billion.