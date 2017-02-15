Marriage counselor reveals the brilliant relationship strategy you can use with your boss

The relationship you have with your boss can have a huge impact on your career.

Marriage counselor and psychotherapist Gary Stollman says employees can improve the dynamic they have with their managers by doing one simple thing.

"When a boss talks to you, don't just look them in the eye," Stollman tells CNBC. "Follow through on what he or she tells you to do."

Bosses, like partners, want to feel that they are being heard, he says. You don't want your spouse or your boss to hear you and think, "Talk is cheap." You want them to be impressed by what you do.