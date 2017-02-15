VISIT CNBC.COM

Marriage counselor reveals the brilliant relationship strategy you can use with your boss

The relationship you have with your boss can have a huge impact on your career.

Marriage counselor and psychotherapist Gary Stollman says employees can improve the dynamic they have with their managers by doing one simple thing.

"When a boss talks to you, don't just look them in the eye," Stollman tells CNBC. "Follow through on what he or she tells you to do."

Bosses, like partners, want to feel that they are being heard, he says. You don't want your spouse or your boss to hear you and think, "Talk is cheap." You want them to be impressed by what you do.

"A lot of people look and listen," he says. But nodding without following through is one of the biggest mistakes a worker can make.

He suggests taking notes on what your boss says or repeating what he or she says aloud. It will ensure you don't forget what you have to do, and it also shows your boss that you care about what he or she is saying.

"You really need to respect your boss," Stollman says. "Listen to what to he or she says."

Making sure your boss feels heard will demonstrate your ability to listen effectively. As the CEO of a $16 billion business points out, "People underrate the importance of investing in your communication skills as a way to progress in your career."

