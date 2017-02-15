Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Thursday, tracking gains in the U.S., where stocks closed at fresh highs Wednesday for a fifth-straight day as traders continued to bet on President Donald Trump's economic agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,475, while Osaka futures were at 19,430. The Nikkei Stock Average finished the previous session at 19,437.98.
In Australia, the ASX 200 climbed 0.28 percent in early trade, with the heavily-weighted financial sector up 0.51 percent. In company news, Singapore's top lender DBS Group said Thursday that net profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell nearly 9 percent from a year ago to S$913 million.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testified in front of Congress for the second straight day on Wednesday, where she acknowledged the economy was weak, but Fed policies have helped and the economy is close to achieving the Fed's goals on employment and inflation.
On Tuesday, Yellen lifted market expectations for a March rate hike after saying it would be "unwise" for the Fed to wait too long.