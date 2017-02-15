    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia set to open higher, tracking US gains as traders bet on Trump pro-growth agenda

    Hiroshi Watanabe | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Thursday, tracking gains in the U.S., where stocks closed at fresh highs Wednesday for a fifth-straight day as traders continued to bet on President Donald Trump's economic agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,475, while Osaka futures were at 19,430. The Nikkei Stock Average finished the previous session at 19,437.98.

    In Australia, the ASX 200 climbed 0.28 percent in early trade, with the heavily-weighted financial sector up 0.51 percent. In company news, Singapore's top lender DBS Group said Thursday that net profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell nearly 9 percent from a year ago to S$913 million.

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testified in front of Congress for the second straight day on Wednesday, where she acknowledged the economy was weak, but Fed policies have helped and the economy is close to achieving the Fed's goals on employment and inflation.

    On Tuesday, Yellen lifted market expectations for a March rate hike after saying it would be "unwise" for the Fed to wait too long.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    "What's most important here is that the market is just so comfortable with a somewhat hawkish Fed and we can even go as far as saying hawkish commentary is now being taken as an equity positive," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at spreadbettor IG, in a note.

    In the currency market, the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies to trade at 101.09 as of 7:22 a.m. HK/SIN, down from an earlier high of 101.76. The yen traded at 114.23 against the greenback, while the euro fetched $1.0597 and the Australian dollar was at $0.7710.

    Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note the dollar's decline against major currencies was likely a surprise to many, "considering the strength of the latest U.S. economic reports, the new highs in U.S. stocks and rise in Treasury yields."

    Lien said the loss of momentum in the dollar likely came from an "unexpected decline in industrial production" and Yellen's remarks on the economy.

    "Investors latched onto these words even though she spent more of her Congressional testimony talking about solid consumer spending, and the pickup in business and consumer confidence," she said.

    Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 107.45 points, or 0.52 percent, at 20,611.86. The S&P 500 index closed up 11.67 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,349.25, while the Nasdaq gained 36.87 points, or 0.64 percent, at 5,819.44.

    — Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---