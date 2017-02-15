Bank of England to keep five pound note despite protests over beef fat ingredient

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it plans to keep the new five pound note despite acknowledging that it contains an "extremely small amount of" beef fat.

Vegan-led protests last November prompted the U.K.'s central bank to launch a detailed investigation into whether there was a better substitute for the ingredient.

However, according to a statement from the Bank, it has now concluded "that it would be appropriate to keep the £5 ($6.25) polymer note in circulation and to issue the £10 polymer note as planned, in September."

A variety of issues in addition to animal rights concerns and including quality and security of the banknotes, the Bank's legal obligations, the needs of firms that process, handle and supply cash and taxpayer value for money were analyzed by the institution in reaching its decision.

Despite the decision, the Bank has confirmed that it is "continuing to work closely with banknote polymer suppliers to determine what alternatives might be available."

