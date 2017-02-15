Property cooling in China could weigh on market: CapitaLand 8 Hours Ago | 02:31

Southeast Asia's largest property developer, CapitaLand, on Wednesday announced that it had seen a 11.7 percent increase in full year profit, but is warning of "uncertain" and "unpredictable" conditions ahead.

The company oversees a global portfolio of assets worth S$78 billion (about $54.86 billion).

"CapitaLand has remained resilient and delivered a good set of results for the financial year," CapitaLand Chairman Ng Kee Choe, said in a company filing.

"Nonetheless, we face an uncertain and unpredictable operating environment and economic headwinds in Singapore and China, our core markets," he said.

CapitaLand said an improved operating performance helped it post a total profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) in fiscal year 2016 of S$1.19 billion (roughly $837 million), which was 11.7 percent higher than the previous year.

The group's revenue for the fiscal year rose by 10.3 percent — driven by development projects in Singapore and China, the commercial portfolio in Singapore and the serviced residence business.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2016, PATMI reached S$430.5 million (about $303 million), a gain of 73.8 percent.