    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Charlie Munger on Apple, airlines, life lessons and his top 3 personal investments

    Charles Munger in 2010.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Charles Munger in 2010.

    Billionaire Charlie Munger, one of the most celebrated investors in the world and essential partner in Warren Buffett's success, shared his wit, wisdom and investment philosophy at the annual meeting of Daily Journal, a publishing company where he is chairman.

    Munger's annual comments from the meeting, where he takes questions from shareholders, have been shared on Wall Street among his many followers for years and revered for their rational analysis and nuggets of wisdom.

    Here are the key highlights for the regular guy from the meeting.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    AAPL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...