Cramer's lightning round: How Intel could be pulling down Nvidia

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Nvidia: "OK so there is a little profit taking in Nvidia. Yes, I'm fine with Nvidia. We did have Brian Krzanich [CEO of Intel] he kind of offered an alternative view of Nvidia versus Intel. I think that has hurt the stock of Nvidia after he gave out his vision. I like Nvidia, though."

Hershey: "Stay long Hershey. Hershey is a great long-term situation. Not going to run here."

Accenture: "Accenture should have never gotten down to $114 or $115. I didn't even think that quarter was that bad. I'm a buy, buy, buyer of ACN."

Cheniere Energy Partners: "I like CQP. It's got a good yield and I think that the Cheniere dream is coming true, even though it is not going to be read by Charif [Souki, former CEO of LNG]."

Inovio Pharma: "Total spec. The vaccine business we have not liked. We have gotten hurt on vaccines but it is not bad if you want a spec only."

Emerge Energy Services: "No. We've got Schlumberger trading as if the Permian isn't coming back. We're going to go with Schlumberger. We are going to go high and not low."

Seaspan Corporation: "We do not recommend container ships. We do not recommend tankers. We do not recommend anything that is sea born because it has killed us."

