Now the bad news: If the IRS sends you a massive check this spring, it means you've likely overpaid on taxes throughout the year.

The federal agency expects to receive more than 153 million tax returns this season.

"A large refund from the IRS may seem like an advantage, but it isn't the best or most effective use of your cash flow," said Tim Steffen, director of financial planning at Robert W. Baird & Co.

"You're basically giving the IRS an interest-free loan," he said.

If you're an employee, your employer likely gave you a Form W-4 when you were hired, which you can adjust to make sure the right amount of income tax is withheld from your paycheck.

On the form, you'll make note of your spouse, your dependents and your filing status; these are your "personal allowances." The more allowances you have, the less tax will be withheld.

"Some people read the form and think 'I'm married and have three kids,'" said Cari Weston, director of tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. "They end up with five allowances and owe substantial taxes at the end of the year."

The IRS has a calculator to help you figure out the correct withholding.

The safest course to avoid owing a large amount at tax time is to fill out your W-4 as "single" or "married but withhold at higher single rate" and take no personal allowances.

However, this may also set you up for having excess taxes withheld throughout the year — leading to that large refund in the spring.