European markets set to open higher; Credit Agricole, ABN AMRO report

European bourses should start Wednesday on a positive note after Janet Yellen, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, hinted at a possible hike next month.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 29 points at 7,298; the DAX is set to begin 39 points up at 11,811 and the French CAC should start 20 points higher at 4,916.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks Tuesday that waiting too long to raise interest rates would be "unwise," given the rise in inflation and economic growth.

Elsewhere, investors continue to watch earnings reports with Danone, Credit Agricole, Euronext, ABN AMRO, Heineken and Cisco Systems releasing their latest figures Wednesday.

However, political uncertainty seems to be scaling up. President Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the Eurogroup said that Greece and its creditors will not reach a deal before a meeting scheduled for next Monday, which increases concerns that Greece may default on its debt again.