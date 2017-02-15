Futures point to muted open on Wall Street as investors eye Fed comments; earnings and data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday morning as traders eyed further comments from the Federal Reserve as well as a host or earnings reports and economic data.

On the data front, Wednesday will see consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales released at 8.30 ET. Industrial production and capacity utilization scheduled for 9.15 ET and business inventories as well as the national association of home buyers (NAHB) survey released at 10 a.m ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee for a second consecutive day. Her comments regarding U.S. economic policy on Tuesday triggered a bond market rout and helped drive stocks to new highs.

On the earnings front, PepsiCo, Cedar Fair, Groupon and Entergy are all scheduled to report before the bell. Avis Budget, Chemours and CF Industries are among the other companies of interest all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.38 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.16 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.03 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.65 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.83 a barrel, down 0.64 percent.



Oil prices dipped slightly amid concerns that OPEC producers would not be able to continue reducing global oversupply at the rate it had pledged in a landmark deal which took effect in January.



