Apple is back on top in the smartphone wars with a razor-thin lead

Apple pulled ahead of Samsung as the world's top smartphone vendor for the first time in eight quarters, shipping the most smartphones in the crucial holiday shopping season, according to new data from Gartner. But the lead is razor-thin.

Apple shipped about 77.04 million smartphones in the fourth quarter, Gartner estimated, ahead of the 76.78 million shipped by Samsung. That means Apple has 17.9 percent of the global smartphone market share, narrowly above Samsung's 17.8 percent. It's the smallest difference Gartner has recorded.

This time last year, Samsung nearly 21 percent of the market — but massive global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 device slowed down sales in the third and fourth quarters of last year, Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner, said in a statement.

Samsung, unlike Apple, has a wide range of both high- and low-end phones, and has used that variety to dominate the global market. But now that Apple has had better-than-expected sales of the high-end iPhone 7 Plus, two companies are closer than ever, separated by 256,000 units, Gartner estimated.

The data squares with research from other firms that track the industry, like Counterpoint Research.

Both Apple and Samsung face mounting competition from Chinese smartphone brands Huawei, Oppo and BBK, which grew their collective share by 7 percentage points in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner.

"Huawei is poised to reduce the gap further with the No. 2 global smartphone vendor," Gupta said.

Huawei shipped about 40.8 million phones in the fourth quarter, Gartner estimates, and announced a U.S. launch in January. Huawei hopes the launch will propel it to No. 2 within one or two years, Richard Yu, the director and CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, has said.