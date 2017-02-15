Here's how hedge funds are trading Trump now that we can see their holdings

The latest filings from the hedge fund industry lifted the curtain on how the smart money is positioned to generate gains from the proposed policies of President Donald Trump.



Four times a year, hedge funds file their long positions with the SEC and the information is released to the public 45 days after each quarter ends.



So what did the smart money buy according to the December quarter out this week?



CNBC PRO partnered with Symmetric.io, a top hedge fund tracking firm, to discover the companies garnering the most interest from hedge funds and those that are getting the boot.



Among more than 1,000 hedge funds in Symmetric.io's database, the analysis reveals that fund managers chose highly cyclical stocks such as Arch Coal, Alcoa and Genesee & Wyoming as their top picks to play Trump's policies aimed at revitalizing America's industrial economy.

The information is based on a net hedge fund adds figure calculated by Symmetric by taking the number of hedge funds that opened a new position plus those that increased the position minus the hedge funds that trimmed the holding.

So net net, these are the stocks that saw the most buying interest from the most hedge funds in the fourth quarter: