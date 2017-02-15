H&R Block hits session low after Trump said company wouldn't like tax plan

Shares of H&R Block hit a session low on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said the company probably wouldn't like his tax reform plan.



In a meeting Wednesday morning with U.S. retail industry leaders, Trump said, "H&R Block probably won't be too happy. That's one business that might not be happy with what we're doing."

Shares of H&R Block fell to session lows, down 2.6 percent on the day, before recovering to trade just 0.1 percent lower.



Trump has promised to unveil his own "phenomenal" tax plan within weeks after investors appeared to be worried that reform wouldn't happen until 2018.

With Wednesday's losses, the stock is down more than 8 percent year-to-date.