Meet 8 teams competing for $100 million and a chance to change the world

The Foundation's newest competition 100&Change drew 7,069 registrants and 1,904 proposals from organizations around the globe seeking to address the critical problems of our time. Their proposals were evaluated by a panel of expert judges on four criteria: Meaningfulness, verifiability, durability and feasibility.

The following eight institutions are still in the running for the $100 million prize:

Catholic Relief Services: Changing how society cares for children in orphanages