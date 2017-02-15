Meet a professional mermaid who charges $6,000 per appearance   

In her mid-20s and living over her parents' garage, Wolbert dove in, scraping together $25,000 to create her first tail, which took seven months to make. "It was extremely challenging," she said. "How was it going to work? Is it going to be hydrodynamic? Is it going to fit properly? Is it going to look realistic? Is it going to be resilient?" She'd wake herself up in the middle of the night talking out loud about tails.

Once the tail was finally finished, Wolbert called herself Mermaid Linden and began marketing herself for public events. Her first gig was a Hollywood party. "There were celebrities all around taking pictures with me. That was surreal."

More parties followed, along with educational appearances at aquariums and county fairs. Wolbert said her only mistake was attending a children's charity event at the Playboy mansion. "I was in the grotto," she said, grimacing a bit. "I just kind of smiled and looked out of place."

Through it all, though, loved ones supported her dream. "They would 'kelp' me out," she laughed. Wolbert's conversation is sprinkled with mermaid puns. She calls herself an "entrepremermaid" who last year had "well over 40 merformances," and she also sells "merrrchandise."

Linden now charges up to $6,000 for appearances with sometimes three bookings a day on weekends. She has produced a kids series called "Mermaid Minute" on her YouTube channel, which has over 50,000 subscribers and 36 million views. "I can make up to four figures a month just on my YouTube channel."

She also uses the channel to highlight charity appearances. One incredible video shows her emerging from Loch Lomond to surprise a little girl who loves mermaids and is dealing with a severe illness. The video has been seen over 17 million times.

Then the business went from guppy to whale when Mermaid Linden ran into Russ Lesser, president of water sports brand Body Glove.