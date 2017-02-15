Morgan Stanley named Mike Wilson, chief investment officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, to take on the additional position of chief U.S. equity strategist, replacing Adam Parker.

Parker is joining hedge fund Eminence Capital as director of quantitative strategy, according to a person familiar with the matter. Parker had also served as the director of quantitative research while at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley said Wilson's role will be expanded to include Parker's responsibilities, as well as serving as chief investment officer of institutional securities.

Wilson joined Morgan Stanley in 1989 as an investment banker and held various positions, including head of content distribution. In 2012, he was appointed chief investment officer of wealth management.

Parker could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reuters contributed to this story