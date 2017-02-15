Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Tuesday's fourth consecutive day of rallies. We get CPI inflation data and more testimony from Fed Chair Janet Yellen today.



-Mortgage applications dropped 3.7 percent last week as refinancing hit an eight-year low.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday. The administration is reportedly going to back off the long-held U.S. position of requiring Israelis to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.