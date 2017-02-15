    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016.
    Kobi Gideon | Government Press Office | Reuters
    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed after Tuesday's fourth consecutive day of rallies. We get CPI inflation data and more testimony from Fed Chair Janet Yellen today.

    -Mortgage applications dropped 3.7 percent last week as refinancing hit an eight-year low.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday. The administration is reportedly going to back off the long-held U.S. position of requiring Israelis to support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

