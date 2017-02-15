Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Defense Secretary James Mattis participated in his first NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where he again spoke about the U.S. commitment to the Western pact.



Malaysian police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Police say the woman was carrying Vietnamese travel documents when she was nabbed at the Kuala Lumpur airport.



Young millennials top the list of the worst behaved drivers. The AAA reported that 88 percent of drivers ages 19 to 24 engaged in at least one risky behavior in the last month, including texting, running a red light and speeding. Traffic deaths rose in 2016 to their highest level in nearly a decade.