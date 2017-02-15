Read this now: Palestinian official reacts to Trump | Tillerson at G-20

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

A senior Palestinian official, Saeb Ereket, strongly reacted to comments made by the Donald Trump administration which suggested peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution. Speaking in the city of Jericho in the West Bank on Wednesday, Ereket said, "those who believe that they can undermine the two-state solution and replace it with what I call one state two systems — maintaining the status quo now...I don't think in the 21st century they will get away with it. It's impossible"

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on his way to Germanyto attend the G-20 foreign ministers meeting. U.S. allies are expected to seek reassurances that the Trump administration will work with them on climate change, international development, and the global economy.

American Girl Dolls is set to release its very first boy doll this week. His name is Logan Everett. He is packaged as a drummer with a drum set accessory. He plays alongside his female singer and friend, Tenney Grant, which is also a new doll. They are expected to be released tomorrow.