Read this now: Trump and Netanyahu｜Russia won't give back Crimea

President Donald Trump held a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president made his first public comments on the firing of national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia will not hand back control of Crimea to Ukraine, in response to comments from the White House that the U.S. expects the Black Sea peninsula to be returned. A spokeswoman for the ministry said, "We don't give back our own territory."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, reported an 18 percent decline in HIV infections between 2008 and 2014. The drop was even greater among heterosexuals and IV drug users; however, there was an increase in infections in young gay and bisexual men.