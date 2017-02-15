Image surveillance company lands $50 million contract with US Coast Guard; Shares rise

Shares of FLIR Systems rose Wednesday after the company announced a $50 million contract to provide electronics systems to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Wilsonville, Oregon-based company will configure systems on more than 2,000 U.S. Coast Guard vessels, according to a Wednesday press release from FLIR. The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Shares rose more than 7 percent in afternoon trade, bouncing back from a 6 percent decline on Tuesday after FLIR reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations.

The image surveillance company announced adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share, missing Thomson Reuters estimates of 54 cents.

Looking at the full year ahead, though, FLIR released new guidance of earnings that should fall within a range of $1.81 to $1.91, topping Reuters estimates of $1.79. FLIR has also approved a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, which is 25 percent more than its previous dividend of 12 cents.