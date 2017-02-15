    Banks

    Singapore's DBS reports Q4 net profit falls to S$913 mln vs S$1.002 bln year ago

    :The DBS Group Holdings Ltd. logo is displayed atop the company's DBS Asia Hub building in Singapore, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012.

    Singapore's top lender DBS Group said Thursday that net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 fell after it booked 87 percent more in specific allowances for bad loans coming mainly from the oil and gas industry.

    The bank's net profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell nearly 9 percent from the year-earlier period to S$913 million ($643.50 million), the bank said in an earnings release. It set aside S$462 million in provisions for the quarter, up from S$247 million a year ago.

    Full-year earnings came in at S$4.24 billion, falling 2 percent from a year earlier "as a stronger operating performance was offset by higher allowances."

    In the quarter, net interest income fell 2 percent to S$1.82 billion as the net interest margin fell 13 basis points to 1.71 percent. Non-interest income rose 19 percent to S$952 million.

    The non-performing loan rate climbed to 1.4 percent, up from 0.9 percent in the year-earlier quarter and 1.3 percent in the third quarter.

    "A significant part of the increase in non-performing loans and specific allowances for the full year and fourth quarter was due to stresses in the oil and gas support services sector," the bank said in the release.

    What to make of DBS earnings   

    For the full year, net profit fell 2 percent to S$4.24 billion due to higher allowances. Excluding the allowances, profit rose 10 percent to S$6.52 billion.

    The bank noted that its total income rose 6 percent on year to S$11.5 billion, its highest ever, on higher loan volumes, improved net interest margin and non-interest income growth.

    DBS proposed a final dividend of 30 Singapore cents a share, for a full-year dividend of 60 Singapore cents a share, unchanged on year.

    Piyush Gupta, the bank's CEO, pointed to the rise in profit excluding allowances and said the strong operating performance was due to investments in multiple business divisions and efforts to digitize the bank.

    "They enabled us to meet headwinds related to China and stresses in the oil and gas support services sector," he said in the statement. "The financial discipline we exercised over the years in building up buffers for capital, liquidity and allowance reserves has ensured that our balance sheet remains resilient. Our financial strength will stand us in good stead in the coming year."

    The bank will hold a press briefing on the results later Thursday.

    —Reuters, CNBC's Leslie Shaffer and CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.

