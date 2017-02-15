Singapore's top lender DBS Group said Thursday that net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 fell after it booked 87 percent more in specific allowances for bad loans coming mainly from the oil and gas industry.

The bank's net profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 fell nearly 9 percent from the year-earlier period to S$913 million ($643.50 million), the bank said in an earnings release. It set aside S$462 million in provisions for the quarter, up from S$247 million a year ago.

Full-year earnings came in at S$4.24 billion, falling 2 percent from a year earlier "as a stronger operating performance was offset by higher allowances."

In the quarter, net interest income fell 2 percent to S$1.82 billion as the net interest margin fell 13 basis points to 1.71 percent. Non-interest income rose 19 percent to S$952 million.

The non-performing loan rate climbed to 1.4 percent, up from 0.9 percent in the year-earlier quarter and 1.3 percent in the third quarter.

"A significant part of the increase in non-performing loans and specific allowances for the full year and fourth quarter was due to stresses in the oil and gas support services sector," the bank said in the release.