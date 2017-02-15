Starbucks to serve ice cream, but not how you expect

Starbucks is once again reinventing the coffee experience.

The coffee chain is testing affogato, an Italian-style dessert in which a scoop of ice cream is "drowned" in a shot of hot espresso, in 10 Reserve coffee bars in D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Maryland and Boston, and 100 Starbucks stores in the Orange County, California, area.

Starbucks has used its Roastery locations as test kitchens for several other drinks that were later rolled out nationwide. Think, Nitro Cold Brew, the Smoked Butterscotch Latte and Cascara Latte.

In addition to affogato, the company will also offer cold brew floats and cold brew malts. All ice cream will be from Mora Iced Creamery, a creamery in Bainbridge, Washington.

Here's the full list of new affogato-inspired offerings at Roasteries:

Classic Affogato: Two shots of Reserve small-lot espresso poured over vanilla ice cream



House Affogato : Two shots of Reserve small-lot espresso with a touch of Demerara syrup poured over vanilla ice cream and dusted with cinnamon



Cold Brew Float : Reserve small-lot cold brew with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.



Cold Brew Malt: An ultra-thick spindle-blended malted milkshake with Reserve small-lot cold brew, vanilla ice cream and chocolate bitters.

Here's the full list of new affogato-inspired offerings at Starbucks locations:

