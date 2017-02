Visually stunning and marvels of engineering, hydropower facilities are becoming increasingly important sources of renewable energy, with the International Energy Agency describing hydropower as "the largest single renewable electricity source today."



Here, Sustainable Energy takes a look at 10 countries embracing hydropower, and the impact it's having on their energy mix.

Figures for gigawatt (GW) capacity are for 2015 and from the International Hydropower Association (IHA).