The cure to one of retail's biggest problems isn't as simple as it sounds

It sounds like the perfect solution to one of retail's biggest problems.

If consumers grow bored with runway fashions by the time they hit stores, and wait to buy miniskirts when the weather turns warm, brands should adjust their calendars to bring shoppers merchandise when they want it.

Yet as the third season of "see now, wear now" winds down at New York Fashion Week, evidence is mounting that the decades-long tradition of showing fall collections in the spring will be tough to shake. The traditional business model was created to give department store buyers adequate time to place their orders, but is becoming obsolete thanks to social media and pressure from fast fashion retailers like Zara.

Despite the self-reported success at brands like Rebecca Minkoff and Tommy Hilfiger — backed up by third-party data provided to CNBC — the number of labels showing in-season fashions remains minuscule.

Some of the biggest challenges to this model include reconfiguring where and how products are made; coordinating with third-party retailers like department stores; and maintaining designers' creativity.

"It is a big commitment to sort of switch your organization around," Uri Minkoff, co-founder and CEO of Rebecca Minkoff, told CNBC.

The crux of "see now, wear now" rests on showing products closer to when consumers want to wear them. But it hasn't solved every nuance of Fashion Week's misaligned calendar.

Although the model allows designers to show their spring merchandise five months later than usual, it still fails to match up with how customers shop, Vincent Quan, an associate professor at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, told CNBC. Case in point: As several designers showed their spring wares last week, inches of snow were falling on New York City.

"That still is not necessarily congruent with the weather and when consumers are actually physically buying the merchandise," Quan said.

Things get even more complicated for labels that sell their merchandise through third-party retailers. Because department store buyers often ask designers to tweak the styles they show runway, it's important for the two parties to start working with together earlier in the process.

That sort of dynamic led to Kate Spade's decision to simultaneously show its spring and fall lines. While one floor streamed an edited version of the spring collection to consumers, buyers could walk through the brand's new fall presentation on a separate floor.

"It's still a necessary part of our business," Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade's chief creative officer, said.