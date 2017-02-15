    Fast Money

    Traders discuss what moves to make ahead of retail earnings


    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Marvin Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of J.C. Penny Co. during a listening session with the Retail Industry Leaders Association and member company chief executive officers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
    The "Fast Money" traders looked on Wednesday at the retail sector ahead of earnings next week and mulled over the potential effect of a Mexican border tax from the Trump administration.

    Trader Pete Najarian said a possible border tax keeps him away from the sector, along with the pressures of Amazon.com's large share of retail sales.

    Trader Tim Seymour said sentiment is too low in the sector, and he likes Gap, Nordstrom, and Macy's in the space. He said each company has a great balance sheet, and their stocks are oversold.

    Meanwhile, trader Guy Adami said the low sentiment in the sector creates a buying opportunity for shares of Nordstrom and Target. He said their lower stock prices now will make for a good profit later as the companies rally going into their earnings reports.

    6 trades in retail ahead of earnings   

