Traders discuss what moves to make ahead of retail earnings

The "Fast Money" traders looked on Wednesday at the retail sector ahead of earnings next week and mulled over the potential effect of a Mexican border tax from the Trump administration.

Trader Pete Najarian said a possible border tax keeps him away from the sector, along with the pressures of Amazon.com's large share of retail sales.

Trader Tim Seymour said sentiment is too low in the sector, and he likes Gap, Nordstrom, and Macy's in the space. He said each company has a great balance sheet, and their stocks are oversold.

Meanwhile, trader Guy Adami said the low sentiment in the sector creates a buying opportunity for shares of Nordstrom and Target. He said their lower stock prices now will make for a good profit later as the companies rally going into their earnings reports.