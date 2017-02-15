S&P 500 joins Dow and Nasdaq in record territory after strong inflation data

Equities in the United States Traded flat to higher on Wednesday, marking new record highs, as investors parsed through key economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points, with Procter & Gamble contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 held just above breakeven, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.12 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in January, above the expected 0.3 percent increase. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent last month.

"You can see that the picture is changing as inflation has picked up over in China and this is having a more prominent impact over in the U.S.," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note. "The US retail sales data was hot and it tells us how much investors are willing to dig deep into their pockets and how confident they are in their spending attitude."

U.S. Treasury yields spiked following data releases, with the benchmark 10-year note yield breaking above 2.5 percent, while the short-term two-year note climbed to 1.255 percent.

The dollar also rose against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.055 and the yen around 114.67.