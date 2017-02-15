    BREAKING:  Home builder sentiment falls 2 points in February as Trump euphoria abates

    US Markets

    S&P 500 joins Dow and Nasdaq in record territory after strong inflation data

    Equities in the United States Traded flat to higher on Wednesday, marking new record highs, as investors parsed through key economic data.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points, with Procter & Gamble contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 held just above breakeven, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.12 percent.

    The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in January, above the expected 0.3 percent increase. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent last month.

    "You can see that the picture is changing as inflation has picked up over in China and this is having a more prominent impact over in the U.S.," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note. "The US retail sales data was hot and it tells us how much investors are willing to dig deep into their pockets and how confident they are in their spending attitude."

    U.S. Treasury yields spiked following data releases, with the benchmark 10-year note yield breaking above 2.5 percent, while the short-term two-year note climbed to 1.255 percent.

    The dollar also rose against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.055 and the yen around 114.67.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Other data scheduled for release include business inventories for December and the February read on U.S. homebuilder sentiment.

    Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be testifying in front of Congress for the second straight day. On Tuesday, she said it would be "unwise" for the U.S. central bank to wait too long to raise interest rates, lifting market expectations for a March rate hike.

    "The market is not buying into a March rate hike just yet," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "I think the [personal consumption expenditures price index] will be tell-tale for the Fed in March." The latest PCE reading is scheduled for release next month.

    Stocks closed at record highs again on Tuesday, lifted by the financials sector, which received a lift from higher interest rates. The major U.S. stock indexes had traded mostly sideways this year, until President Donald Trump said last week the administration will be releasing a "phenomenal" tax plan in the next two-to-three weeks. The initial pop in equities following Trump's election was mostly spurred by hopes of infrastructure spending,

    The initial pop in equities following Trump's election was mostly spurred by hopes of infrastructure spending, deregulation and lower corporate taxes. But the transition into Trump's presidency has been bumpy.

    On Monday, Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned from his post after days of speculation about his status within the administration and intense scrutiny into his discussions about Russia prior to Trump's inauguration.

    "The market has been surprisingly generous to Trump," said Schwab's Frederick. "If we learn that Trump did something unethical ahead of the election, then that would have some impact. But barring something of that magnitude, I think the market will continue to shrug off those issues."

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---



    —CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Chemours, NetApp, Avis Budget

    10:00 a.m. Fed Chair Yellen testifies before House Financial Services Committee on economy

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    12:45 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on economy

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Thursday

    Earnings: Time Inc, Alexion, GNC, Cabela's, MGM Growth, PG&E, Con Ed, WebMD

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Building permits

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    Friday

    Earnings: Fluor, Bloomin' Brands, Moody's, VF Corp, Allianz

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---