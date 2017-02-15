US Treasurys edge lower; Federal Reserve in focus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors focused on the testimony of the Federal Reserve's top official and eyed economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4789 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0721 percent.

On the data front, Wednesday will see consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales released at 8.30 ET. Industrial production and capacity utilization scheduled for 9.15 ET and business inventories as well as the national association of home buyers (NAHB) survey released at 10 a.m ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee for a second consecutive day. Her comments regarding U.S. economic policy on Tuesday triggered a bond market rout and helped drive stocks to new highs.