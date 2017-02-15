Wall Street looks to resume its record run ahead of Yellen Day 2

President Donald Trump meets today with CEOs of eight large retailers including Target, Best Buy, and JCPenney. They're expected to lodge complaints about the House GOP proposed border import tax. (Reuters)



Apple CFO Luca Maestri warned a border tax could hurt American consumers and stall the economy. The Trump administration has not committed either way on the provision. (CNBC)



Pilots at American Airlines (AAL) denounced CEO Doug Parker, citing his decision to skip last week's meeting that President Trump held with other major carriers. (Reuters)



Following a rough stretch for U.S.-Israeli relations during the Obama administration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets today with Trump at the White House. (USA Today)



The White House kept Vice President Mike Pence in the dark for weeks concerning a warning about Michael Flynn from the Justice Department. Flynn resigned late Monday night as national security adviser. (NBC News)



Phone records and intercepted calls reportedly show members of Trump's campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election. (NY Times)



Russia said it won't hand back control of Crimea to Ukraine, responding to comments from the White House that the United States expected the Black Sea peninsula to be returned. (Reuters)



An independent government ethics office is urging the White House to investigate and potentially discipline senior advisor Kellyanne Conway for supporting Ivanka Trump's clothing line during a TV interview. (CNBC)



While Trump and Republicans continue to grapple with plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, Humana is the first major insurer to say it's dropping out of the individual market for 2018. (CNBC)



With Trump promising up to $1 trillion in infrastructure spending, a bridge construction group said nearly 56,000 spans nationwide, which vehicles cross 185 million times per day, are structurally deficient. (USA Today)

