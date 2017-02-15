What taxpayers don’t know about filing season can cost them big bucks

How to get your taxes done for free Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 00:56

You may know less than you think you do about paying the tax man, according to NerdWallet. The personal finance website quizzed 2,223 adults in January on their taxation know-how.

Filers' lack of knowledge could cost them big bucks in penalties and missed savings opportunities. For instance, 58 percent of surveyed individuals think that if they file for a tax extension beyond this year's April 18 deadline, they can hold off on paying any levies owed.

Wrong.

You're supposed to estimate the amount you owe and send the IRS a check by April 18. Anything Uncle Sam receives after that deadline will be subject to interest and penalties.

Here are a few other common taxpayer misunderstandings, according to the survey.