5 habits that Michael Phelps developed outside the pool that made him a powerhouse in the water

"I really can't say it enough. I don't think people really pay enough attention to how important sleep is," says Phelps, speaking to CNBC from the New York City showroom of direct-to-consumer mattress brand Leesa. The Olympian has recently entered into a four-year brand partnership with the company. When he was training, Phelps slept eight hours a night and took a 2-3 hour nap each afternoon.

While Phelps spent the majority of his days in either the pool or his bed, here are five habits he developed outside the water that made him a powerhouse.

HE PUT GOALS DOWN ON PAPER

Phelps wrote down goals and kept them on his nightstand. It helped to look them over, especially after a tough day.

The swimmer still tracks his long-term goals. At the recommendation of his agent, Phelps now sets goals for five, ten and even twenty years from now.

It's been an adjustment to think that far ahead. "I never thought like that. I was always thinking of the next race or the next practice," says Phelps.