5 habits that Michael Phelps developed outside the pool that made him a powerhouse in the water

HE WAS WILLING TO GIVE UP A LOT
Swimming seven days a week and taking care of an Olympic-tuned body means there isn't much time for much else.
"A lot of it is the work you do every day and the sacrifices that you make. I think that's a really big word, a big key word," says Phelps.
HE USED OTHER PEOPLE'S TRASH TALK AS FUEL
Phelps won't talk about his business goals, other than to admit they are ambitious. At the pool, Phelps was known to keep quiet, too. He says there's "no point" in trash talking.
But if other swimmers taunted Phelps, he listened and used the competition as motivation.
"I welcome the trash talking. I love when people do it. I love when they do certain things to just fire me up," says Phelps.
HE KEPT FOCUSED ON HIMSELF
"I am staying in my lane," says Phelps. "I am doing what I have to do, what I want to do to try to be the best. For me, at the end of the day, when I was training, as long as I figured out what I needed to do in order to accomplish my goals and dreams, then that was all that mattered. Nothing else mattered. Everything else would just play out."
Rather than get distracted by other swimmers, Phelps learned what he needed to do to be successful and focused squarely on that.
"I can't control what other people do, so for me, I was always worried about myself and worried about what I needed to do. And, it worked."