After-hours buzz: ANET, TRUE, MRK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Arista Networks climbed more than 9 percent after hours, crossing an all-time intraday high, after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results. The computer networking company reported earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $328 million, while analysts expected earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $315.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

TrueCar shares skyrocketed more than 13 percent during extended trade, after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than expected. The automotive pricing website reported losses of 1 cent per share on revenue of $74.1 million while the Street expected a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $71.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Merck slipped more than 1 percent in late trade, following a report that one of its Alzheimer's drug trial had to be stopped after failing in one study. However, the drugmaker announced that it will continue another study with the drug, verubecestat, in patients that don't show symptoms.

DaVita shares ticked up more than 2 percent after hours following the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat. It said demand rose for its kidney-care services. The dialysis provider posted earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $3.72 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $3.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.