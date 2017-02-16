Race and religion to continue influencing Jakarta election: Teneo

Race and religion will continue to influence regional elections in Jakarta despite the Indonesian capital's incumbent Christian Chinese governor narrow lead in the first round of polls, an analyst said.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, was the first round front-runner with 43.08 percent of the vote, according to polling firm SMRC. Former education minister Anies Baswedan took second place with 40.14 percent while Agus Yudhoyono, the son of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, took just 16.78 percent of the vote.
A run-off election between Ahok and Baswedan is scheduled to take place in April.