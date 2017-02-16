Air France, Norwegian flying high on 2016 revenue, but expect turbulence ahead

European airlines Air France-KLM and Norwegian have propelled into the New Year with above expectation results; however headwinds from rising fuel prices, cost-cutting and government policy threaten a bumpy ride ahead.

Air France-KLM's's chief financial officer Frederic Gagey told CNBC Thursday that geopolitical factors have ensured that the airline must remain "extremely strict" in its cost reduction strategy in 2017, including cutting approximately 1,800 jobs across the group.

The Franco-Dutch carrier saw revenues of 24.8 billion euro ($26.4 billion) for the full-year 2016, fuelled partly by a dip in oil prices last year. Operating income rose to 1.04 billion ($1.1 billion) from 780 million euros.