Asia set to open lower; Samsung shares in focus following Jay Y. Lee arrest

Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia on Friday, with the South Korean market likely in focus as investors will be watching Samsung shares following the arrest of its chief.

Samsung Group's chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye, according to Reuters.

Lee was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center, where he had awaited a court's decision, following a day-long closed-door hearing that ended on Thursday evening, Reuters said.

Samsung and Lee have denied wrongdoing in the case.

In a statement after the arrest, a Samsung spokesperson said, "We will do our best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings."