Asia set to open lower; Samsung shares in focus following Jay Y. Lee arrest

    Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia on Friday, with the South Korean market likely in focus as investors will be watching Samsung shares following the arrest of its chief.

    Samsung Group's chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye, according to Reuters.

    Lee was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center, where he had awaited a court's decision, following a day-long closed-door hearing that ended on Thursday evening, Reuters said.

    Samsung and Lee have denied wrongdoing in the case.

    In a statement after the arrest, a Samsung spokesperson said, "We will do our best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings."

    Elsewhere, Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,290, while Osaka futures were at 19,210. The Nikkei Stock Average finished the Thursday session at 19,347.53.

    Australia's the benchmark ASX 200 traded near flat at 5,813 in early trade, with the energy and materials sectors down 0.55 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. The heavily-weighted financial sector was up 0.2 percent.

    Major resources producers Down Under were off by more than 1 percent each. Shares of Rio Tinto fell 1.46 percent, Fortescue was off by 1.84 percent and BHP Billiton declined by 1.67 percent.

    In the currency market, the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies to trade at 100.50, down from an earlier high of 101.07. The yen traded at 113.25 to the dollar, while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7695.

    The session in Asia will follow a slightly lower finish in the U.S. on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average finished near flat at 20,619.77, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.03 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 2,347.22. The Nasdaq dropped 4.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 5,814.

