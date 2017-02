After a short ride in a Waymo with someone chaperoning in the driver seat, Cramer's entire opinion about driverless cars changed. He realized he trusted the technology more than he trusted a driver to not drink, text or fall asleep at the wheel.

While there are kinks that need to be worked out, Cramer walked away from the experience with a realization that autonomous vehicles represent a huge part of Alphabet's future.

The key, he said, is to get the skeptics to understand how large this market could potentially be.

"By the next decade, it is hard for me to believe they won't be standard equipment for all the automakers," Cramer said.